LONDON Jan 25 Controversial hooker Dylan Hooker was named England's new captain by coach Eddie Jones on Monday, replacing Chris Robshaw.

Hartley, who missed last year's Rugby World Cup after he was dropped for head-butting an opponent, has a history of on-field disciplinary issues.

He will lead England in their first Six Nations championship game against Scotland at Murrayfield on Feb.6, the RFU said in a statement. (Reporting by Justin Palmer, editing by Ed Osmond)