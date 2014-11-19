LONDON Nov 19 Flyhalf George Ford will make his first England start against Samoa on Saturday but Owen Farrell remains in the side at inside centre with Stuart Lancaster making five changes from the team beaten by South Africa last week.

Ford, 21, has four caps as a replacement and has a real chance to stake a claim for the flyhalf berth in the wake of Farrell's disappointing displays in the losses to the Springboks and New Zealand.

The two former rugby league men, who went to the same school, played in the 10 (Ford) and 12 (Farrell) positions in England's age-grade teams and will be charged with bringing some creative spark to the backline, which was pedestrian last week.

Farrell replaces Kyle Eastmond, who has a head injury, but Lancaster, as he always said he would, has made several other changes for the penultimate game of the November series with Australia still to come.

Scrumhalf Danny Care and number eight Billy Vunipola were axed from the match squad, with Ben Youngs and Ben Morgan starting on Saturday (1900 GMT).

James Haskell, who has been in great form for Wasps, replaces Tom Wood at blindside flanker, with Rob Webber in at hooker for Dylan Hartley.

Billy Twelvetrees, an ever-present at centre in the Six Nations but out of favour since a disappointing summer tour to New Zealand, is back among the replacements as England seek to end a run of five successive defeats.

"Those selected have a great opportunity to show what they can do against what will be a highly motivated Samoa team," Lancaster said in a statement.

"It's great to give George a start in this series, having missed the summer tour through injury. He has been impressive in camp and now fully up to speed with the game plan and he is ready to run the game.

"Owen switches to 12 and I am sure will support George well. In the back row both James and Ben have been in great form and I am sure they will bring their physical presence to the game.

"Hooker is another competitive position and we believe Rob is ready for the start and will continue the progress he made on the New Zealand tour." (Editing by Ken Ferris)