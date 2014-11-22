LONDON Nov 22 Three-try England did enough to beat a hugely physical Samoa 28-9 at Twickenham on Saturday, ending their five-game losing run and giving coach Stuart Lancaster food for thought ahead of next week's tougher test against Australia.

Keen to make a quick impact, England rushed much of their early work, but 21-year-old flyhalf George Ford, in his first start, was sharp and incisive as they led 13-6 at the break after a try by jet-propelled Jonny May.

The hosts took command early in the second half as Mike Brown and May, with his second score, finished off some excellent moves with Ford at the heart of them.

However, much to the frustration of an 82,076 capacity crowd, England failed to push on amid a flurry of substitutions and will have to deliver a far more intense display against the Wallabies in the dress rehearsal for next year's key World Cup pool game. (Editing by Ken Ferris)