* Farrell dropped to bench to face Australia

* Ford retains flyhalf berth

* Hartley and Wood return to starting team (Adds detail, quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Nov 27 Billy Twelvetrees will start at inside centre for England against Australia on Saturday after coach Stuart Lancaster dropped Owen Farrell and kept faith with George Ford at flyhalf.

Ford, 21, made an assured first start in last week's victory over Samoa, with Farrell looking far less comfortable having been shifted to centre.

Lancaster made two other changes as Tom Wood returns for James Haskell at blindside flanker and Dylan Hartley regains the hooker slot from Rob Webber for the match which is of huge importance to both teams.

Both will want to finish their November series on a high having lost two of their first three, but of greater significance is the edge that will be gained ahead of their key pool-stage clash in next year's World Cup.

With only nine matches to work with before the tournament starts in England next September, Lancaster would have not wanted to still be juggling his key backline positions but Farrell's flat performances have left him little option.

Twelvetrees was first choice at 12 throughout this year's Six Nations before falling out of favour on the New Zealand tour, when his defence and concentration were questioned.

However, he looked sharp when he came on during the second half against Samoa and made one particularly impressive try-saving tackle.

"It's good to be able to give Billy his first start of the series," Lancaster said in a statement.

"He took on board the feedback we gave him when he first came into camp and he has worked hard both with us and at Gloucester and deserves his chance."

Farrell now faces a real fight for a place in the team after being edged out by Ford for the flyhalf berth.

He was briefly dropped for Toby Flood in 2012 but his ice-cool nerve, winning attitude and excellent goalkicking have made him one of Lancaster's go-to men ever since.

However, after an injury-hit start to the season, he looked badly off the pace at flyhalf in the defeats by New Zealand and South Africa and did not stand out at centre against Samoa.

"Owen is a key part of our squad and will offer a huge amount from the bench," said Lancaster, who, if he opts to keep faith with Ford during the Six Nations, could end up seeing Farrell as an ideal replacement in his ability to cover both positions and close out a game with his kicking.

England: 15-Mike Brown, 14-Anthony Watson, 13-Brad Barritt, 12-Billy Twelvetrees, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Ben Morgan, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Dave Attwood, 3-Dave Wilson, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-James Haskell, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Owen Farrell, 23-Marland Yarde (Editing by John O'Brien)