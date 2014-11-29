Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
LONDON Nov 29 England ended their November on a high as they produced an excellent performance to beat Australia 26-17 on Saturday but the Wallabies showed enough to suggest there will be nothing between the teams when they meet again in the World Cup.
England produced their best 40 minutes for a long time to lead 13-3 at halftime after a superbly-worked try for Ben Morgan and two penalties from George Ford, with their pack supremely dominant and the backs finally showing some real penetration.
Ever-dangerous Australia hit back with a try by Bernard Foley, a huge England scrum gave number eight Morgan his second before Wallaby replacement Will Skelton replied again in an all-action second half.
Australia, already beaten by France and Ireland, continued to look dangerous but England defended well and, fittingly, a huge rolling maul set up Ford for the all-important 78th-minute penalty that made the game safe. (Editing by Ed Osmond)
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.