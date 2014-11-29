LONDON Nov 29 England ended their November on a high as they produced an excellent performance to beat Australia 26-17 on Saturday but the Wallabies showed enough to suggest there will be nothing between the teams when they meet again in the World Cup.

England produced their best 40 minutes for a long time to lead 13-3 at halftime after a superbly-worked try for Ben Morgan and two penalties from George Ford, with their pack supremely dominant and the backs finally showing some real penetration.

Ever-dangerous Australia hit back with a try by Bernard Foley, a huge England scrum gave number eight Morgan his second before Wallaby replacement Will Skelton replied again in an all-action second half.

Australia, already beaten by France and Ireland, continued to look dangerous but England defended well and, fittingly, a huge rolling maul set up Ford for the all-important 78th-minute penalty that made the game safe. (Editing by Ed Osmond)