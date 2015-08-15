LONDON Aug 15 Anthony Watson scored two excellent first-half tries and fellow wing Jonny May also crossed as England beat France 19-14 in a World Cup warm-up between two largely experimental sides at Twickenham on Saturday.

Watson, already nailed on for one of the World Cup winger's berths, produced some individual brilliance for his first and finished of a sparkling move involving debutant centres Henry Slade -- impressive throughout -- and rugby league convert Sam Burgess for the second.

May, battling to regain his starting berth in the first-choice side, had an impressive game, highlighted by his try when he collected a neat chip by fullback Alex Goode.

A French side containing only five men who featured in the teams' last meeting in the Six Nations in March and playing in unfamiliar red shirts, showed only fleeting moments of threat and had only three first-half penalties by Morgan Parra and a pushover try by Fulgence Ouedraogo to show for their efforts.

The match was the 100th between the cross-channel rivals and the 101st will take place in Paris next Saturday when wholesale changes are expected on both sides.