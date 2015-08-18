Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Aug 18 England coach Stuart Lancaster named the following team on Tuesday for the World Cup warm-up match against France in Paris on Saturday.
15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-David Wilson, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Nick Easter, 21-Danny Care, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.