By Ed Osmond

LONDON Aug 18 England coach Stuart Lancaster has made 14 changes to his team for the World Cup warm-up match against France in Paris on Saturday.

Winger Jonny May was the only player to keep his place in the starting lineup from the side that beat the French 19-14 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Chris Robshaw was recalled to captain the side in the back-row alongside Billy Vunipola and James Haskell.

"Having reviewed last Saturday there were a lot of things we were pleased with considering it was the first game," Lancaster told the RFU website on Tuesday.

"There is now an opportunity for those not involved or who didn't get much opportunity from the bench to put a marker down and build on that performance.

"France will be even stronger at home and this will be a big test but these guys have been working hard for the opportunity and are desperate to go out and perform."

Lock Joe Launchbury returns to the team for the first time in a year after recovering from injury while uncapped hooker Jamie George was named on the replacements' bench.

England team - 15-Mike Brown, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Luther Burrell, 11-Jonny May, 10-George Ford, 9-Ben Youngs; 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Chris Robshaw (captain), 6-James Haskell, 5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Joe Launchbury, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Tom Youngs, 1-Joe Marler

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-David Wilson, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Nick Easter, 21-Danny Care, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees