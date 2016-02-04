(Corrects to indicate Ben Youngs in third par)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON Feb 4 Eddie Jones unveiled a relatively conservative team for his first match as England coach on Thursday, keeping his uncapped trio on the bench and going with the tried and tested to face Scotland in Edinburgh in their Six Nations opener on Saturday.

The Australian said last week that the Calcutta Cup match was not one to experiment in, so it comes as no surprise that flanker Jack Clifford, centre Ollie Devoto and prop Paul Hill are named among the replacements, while hooker Dylan Hartley begins his new role as captain.

As expected, Jones has opted for George Ford at flyhalf with Owen Farrell slotting in at inside centre and Danny Care edging Ben Youngs for the starting scrumhalf berth.

Former captain Chris Robshaw switches to the blindside flank position, where he has been impressive for Harlequins this season, with James Haskell in at seven and number eight Billy Vunipola completing a powerful back row.

George Kruis starts alongside Joe Launchbury in the second row with Courtney Lawes, who has been battling to overcome a hamstring strain, on the bench.

Scotland name their team later on Thursday.

Team: 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw, 7-James Haskell, 8-Billy Vunipola; 9-Danny Care, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 14-Anthony Watson, 15-Mike Brown.

Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Jack Clifford, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Alex Goode, 23-Ollie Devoto