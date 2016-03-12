* England triumph 25-21 to secure triple crown

* Wales fight back from 19-0 down

* England one win away from first grand slam since 2003 (Adds quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, March 12 England survived a terrific late Welsh surge to put one hand on their first Six Nations title for five years as an Anthony Watson try and 20 points for Owen Farrell helped them beat Wales 25-21 in a Twickenham thriller on Saturday.

The win secured the triple crown and sends England into their final game in France next week on course for a first grand slam since 2003.

England top the standings with eight points and their 58 match points advantage over France, who visit Scotland on Sunday, means even a heavy defeat in Paris would be unlikely to deprive them of the title following four successive second-place finishes under Stuart Lancaster.

Wales have five points and France four and defeat for them at Murrayfield would guarantee England top spot.

"The grand slam is a reality and we can't wait to get to Paris and to do the business," said England coach Eddie Jones. "We need to prepare well and the grand slam is there for us to take."

With Wales due to host Italy in their final match, Saturday's Twickenham showdown was effectively a title decider -- as well as a chance for some England revenge for their World Cup defeat -- yet it was one-way traffic from the start.

England looked sharper and hungrier and did not let up during one of the most dominant halves seen in a game between the two old rivals for many years.

After 20 minutes, three Farrell penalties had made it 9-0 and Wales had not created an attack.

The opening try came after 31 minutes when prop Joe Marler found himself at scrumhalf and set man-of-the-match lock Maro Itoje up to blast through and create a hole that Mike Brown used to feed Watson for an easy score.

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards would have been fuming as the visitors, usually so well-drilled, missed tackle after tackle while their attack was non-existent.

England turned round 16-0 up at the break and soon stretched it with another penalty but then gifted Wales a lifeline when Dan Biggar charged down George Ford to score under the posts.

England still looked unruffled though and added two more penalties.

In the last 10 minutes, however, with England down to 14 men after a yellow card for Dan Cole, Wales suddenly rediscovered their verve.

George North and Toby Faletau scored within four minutes to cut the deficit to four and change the whole atmosphere.

Wales still had time to launch another attack but Manu Tuilagi, on as a replacement for the first time in almost two years, foiled it.

That allowed the home fans, who had seen their team blow a seven-point lead in the last 10 minutes in the World Cup, to breath a huge, collective sigh of relief.

"We were great for 60 minutes but in the last 20 we stopped attacking and sat back," Jones said.

"You miss one tackle and you allow them back in the game. One kick gets charged down and the ball starts going their way... It was only the last three minutes of the game when we increased our intensity again.

"We need to be better than that and it's a good lesson, but we are sitting here four from four so I'm pretty happy."

Wales coach Warren Gatland struggled to explain his side's limp first half.

"We were terrible in the first half, it's very unlike us and it really cost us the game," he said. "Only the players can explain why they were so flat and lethargic and we got a message on after 25 minutes saying 'do we need to make changes?'

"England were more desperate than us and seemed to want it a bit more, though what we did towards the end showed what we are capable of." (Editing by Toby Davis)