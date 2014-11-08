LONDON Nov 8 New Zealand showed all their class and experience to grind out a 24-21 victory over England at Twickenham on Saturday, weathering an early home storm to totally dominate the second half as England ran out of ideas.

England flew out of the blocks when winger Jonny May showed fantastic pace to score after four minutes but the world champions hit back with an Aaron Cruden try in their first attack after 14.

Three Owen Farrell penalties to two from Cruden gave England a 14-11 lead at the break but New Zealand cut through for Richie McCaw to score early in the second half to make it 16-14 in their favour.

The All Blacks took a stranglehold from then and made their decisive move when Charlie Faumuina scored after a sustained 22-phase forward attack. England were awarded a penalty try at the death but it came too late.

(Editing by: Ossian Shine)