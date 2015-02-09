LONDON Feb 9 Centres Brad Barritt and Kyle Eastmond and lock Geoff Parling trained with the England squad on Monday ahead of their next Six Nations match against Italy.

The trio missed England's opening 21-16 win over Wales in Cardiff through injury but have shaken off knocks to increase coach Stuart Lancaster's options for the clash with the Italians at Twickenham on Saturday.

Lancaster may be tempted to name an unchanged side following the excellent performance against the Welsh, but Parling provides experienced second-row cover for Dave Attwood and George Kruis.

"The reality is that a lot of the team did play very well against Wales and I wouldn't envisage too many -- if any -- changes," Lancaster told Sky Sports.

"Reverting to a specialist second row on the bench is something we are going to have to consider in the next 24 hours.

"We haven't got a definitive answer whether Geoff Parling is going to come through this next training session or Tuesday morning's unit session, but that is one of the options."

Lock Courtney Lawes and flanker Tom Wood are continuing their recoveries from injury but could be fit to return to training before England's third Six Nations game against Ireland on March 1 in Dublin.

"In an ideal world you would want them to play before then, particularly Courtney who has been out for quite a while now. Tom less so," Lancaster said.

