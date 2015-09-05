LONDON, Sept 5 England completed their World Cup preparations with a deserved 21-13 victory over Ireland on Saturday, putting them in great heart for the tournament opener against Fiji back at Twickenham in 13 days but leaving Ireland to analyse a second successive defeat.

England hit the ground running, unrecognisable from the team brushed aside by France two weeks ago, as Jonny May powered over for the opening try after three minutes and fellow winger Anthony Watson brilliantly soared to collect a pin-point George Ford kick to put them 12-3 ahead at the break.

Ireland, beaten at home by Wales last week, had shown little in any department but the Six Nations champions closed the gap to two points when captain Paul O'Connell forced his way over early in the second half.

England, however, soon regained control and two late penalties by replacement flyhalf Owen Farrell secured the much-needed victory that maintained their 2015 unbeaten home record.