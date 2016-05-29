LONDON May 29 England overcame a shaky start and some horribly wayward goalkicking by flyhalf George Ford to run in five tries in a 27-13 victory over Wales in a one-off rugby test at Twickenham on Sunday.

In an error-ridden first half Wales struck with an early try by prop Rob Evans while England, missing players involved in Saturday's Premiership final between Saracens and Exeter, hit back with scores by Luther Burrell and Anthony Watson to trail 13-10 at the break.

Two tries within three minutes early in the second half by Ben Youngs and, despite Welsh claims of a knock-on, Jack Clifford put England in command and wing Marland Yarde got the fifth as Wales failed to create any real threat.

It was a satisfying victory for England, beaten by the Welsh in the World Cup in September but who hit back with a Six Nations win en route to a grand slam, but a day to forget for Ford who missed six of his seven shots at goal. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)