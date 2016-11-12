LONDON Nov 12 England ended their 10-year winless streak against South Africa in emphatic style on Saturday as they outclassed a desperately limited Springbok side for a 37-21 Twickenham victory that made it 10 wins out of 10 under coach Eddie Jones.

South Africa were in the game only for the first 20 minutes through the boot of Pat Lambie, but once England settled it was one-way traffic and tries by Jonny May and Courtney Lawes, his first on his 50th appearance, gave the hosts a 20-9 halftime lead.

England totally dominated the second half as two great dummies by scrumhalf Ben Youngs set up tries for George Ford and Owen Farrell.

South Africa were ragged and though replacement Johan Goosen crossed in a rare attack and Willie le Roux scored in the last minute they never looked like adding to their run of 11 wins and a draw against England since 2006 and have now lost five of their last six matches.

