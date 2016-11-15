LONDON Nov 15 Winger Semesa Rokoduguni looks set to win his second England cap, two years after his first, having been included on Tuesday in Eddie Jones' provisional 26-man squad for Saturday's match against his homeland, Fiji, with Marland Yarde dropped.

Rokoduguni played against New Zealand in 2014 but was immediately cut from the next squad by then England coach Stuart Lancaster, never to return.

The Bath man has been the form winger in the Premiership this season, as he was for much of last term, and, though he was released from the squad to face South Africa last week, Jones dropped the heaviest of hints he would feature on Saturday.

Ahead of the Springboks clash, where Jones instead recalled Jonny May and Yarde, he said: "I'll pick the opportunity when the best time is for him (Rokoduguni) to do it, which I don't think is Saturday.

"There will be other tests in November which will be right for Roko to play. I want him to play 30 to 40 tests for England and to do that I've got to make sure that what happened to him last time doesn't happen again.

"He's got things that other guys can't do, but I want it to be right and I want his first test back to be a game where he plays really well.

"If he does that, then his career will grow but if he has another experience like he did in 2014, then he won't play test rugby again."

Born in Fiji, Rokoduguni is still attached to the British army and was top in Premiership statistics last season for players beaten.

His uncapped 21-year-old Bath team mate Charlie Ewels is also in the squad after a knee injury ruled out back-up lock Dave Attwood.

Another ex-Fijian Nathan Hughes, who made his England debut last week under the three-year residency rule, could start on Saturday in place of number eight Billy Vunipola, who is battling to overcome a chest injury.

Centre Henry Slade, who won the second of his two caps in the World Cup 'dead rubber' against Uruguay last year, is also included.

Jones, who is seeking his 11th successive England victory since succeeding Lancaster, will cut the squad to 23 and announce his starting team on Thursday.

Provisional squad: Forwards (13) Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers) Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby) Jamie George (Saracens) Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints) Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints) Nathan Hughes (Wasps) Joe Launchbury (Wasps) Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints) Joe Marler (Harlequins) Chris Robshaw (Harlequins) Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) Billy Vunipola (Saracens) Mako Vunipola (Saracens) Backs (12) Mike Brown (Harlequins) Danny Care (Harlequins) Elliot Daly (Wasps) Owen Farrell (Saracens) George Ford (Bath Rugby) Alex Goode (Saracens) Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby) Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby) Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby) Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs) Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors) Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers) (Editing by Ken Ferris)