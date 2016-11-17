LONDON Nov 17 England coach Eddie Jones will delay naming his team for the test against Fiji on Saturday due to injury concerns.

Forwards Billy Vunipola and Nathan Hughes and centre Elliot Daly are still carrying knocks from last weekend's 37-21 victory over South Africa, Jones said on Thursday.

The Australian will name his side on Friday for the game against Fiji at Twickenham.

