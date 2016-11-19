LONDON Nov 19 England scored nine tries, including two each for Jonathan Joseph, Semesa Rokoduguni and Joe Launchbury, to rack up a record 58-15 victory over an out-gunned Fiji on Saturday, taking Eddie Jones' winning run to 11 matches.

With Owen Farrell and George Ford pulling the strings, Joseph, Elliot Daly, Rokoduguni, Teimana Harrison and Launchbury scored in a one-sided opening to make it 31-0 after 27 minutes at Twickenham.

Fiji finally got some ball and claimed tries through Nemani Nadolo and Leone Nakarawa to cut the deficit to 34-10 at halftime and they got another by Metuisela Talebula soon afterwards as England's defence wavered.

It was only a temporary reverse, however, as England quickly regained control and took full advantage of a tiring Fiji defence with Joseph, Rokoduguni and Launchbury getting their second scores and fullback Alex Goode also crossing the line.

The 43-point winning margin bettered the previous-best 42 from England's 54-12 victory over Fiji in 2012.

