LONDON Nov 26 England showed great determination, organisation and experience to overcome a fifth-minute red card for Elliot Daly and grind out an impressive 27-14 victory over Argentina on Saturday to make it 12 wins in a row under Eddie Jones

An incident-packed first half saw wing Daly sent off for tackling Leonardo Senatore in the air but three Owen Farrell penalties had them ahead before a penalty try made it 16-0.

Argentina got on the board with a pushover try by Facundo Isa after two more yellow cards made it 14 men against England's 13 in first-half stoppage time and they reduced the score deficit to 16-14 with a brilliant score by Santiago Cordero a minute after the restart.

England regrouped however, playing streetwise rugby to earn penalties that Farrell invariably turned into points to take them clear before a great try by Jonny May finished things off in style.

The talking points kept coming, however, as Argentine replacement forward Enrique Pieretto was red carded for stamping on the head of prop Joe Marler, who was sin-binned for holding in the same exchange. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Rex Gowar)