LONDON Dec 1 Nathan Hughes and Marland Yarde will start England's final test of the autumn series against Australia at Twickenham on Saturday in two forced changes to the line-up that beat Argentina last weekend.

Fiji-born forward Hughes replaces Billy Vunipola, who has been sidelined by knee surgery, for his full test debut at number eight after winning two caps this autumn as a replacement.

Winger Yarde gets the nod over Semesa Rokoduguni for the spot vacated by Elliot Daly, who was banned for three weeks after being sent off for a dangerous tackle in Saturday's 27-14 win over Argentina.

Rokoduguni scored two tries on his return to test rugby in a man-of-the-match performance against Fiji but was dropped from the squad to face the Pumas after being told he had to improve aspects of his game.

He will be a travelling reserve, with the replacements unchanged from the Argentina game.

England have overcome South Africa, Fiji and Argentina and are seeking a fourth successive win over the Wallabies to seal a series sweep and close out the year unbeaten.

"We've had a great week's preparation and we can't wait to get to Twickenham on Saturday with the crowd right behind us," head coach Eddie Jones told reporters.

"The great thing about our team is that no-one is irreplaceable. We've had seven influential players missing throughout the autumn but we've been able to fill that gap and that's the sort of team we are developing."

Team:

1-Mako Vunipola 2-Dylan Hartley (captain), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Courtney Lawes, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw, 7-Tom Wood, 8-Nathan Hughes, 9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 14-Marland Yarde, 15-Mike Brown.

Replacements:

16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Teimana Harrison, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Henry Slade. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)