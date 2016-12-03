LONDON Dec 3 England overcame an awful start to roar back superbly and overwhelm Australia 37-21 at Twickenham on Saturday to complete a perfect year of 13 victories under coach Eddie Jones.

Australia led 10-0 after a try by Sefa Naivalu and had three more ruled out by the TMO almost before England had touched the ball in an incredibly one-sided first quarter.

Owen Farrell's boot and a try for Jonathan Joseph briefly had the hosts in front but two more Bernard Foley penalties put the Wallabies 16-13 ahead at the break and probably wondering how they had not already put the game to bed.

England made full use of their escape to take total control as clever tries for Marland Yarde and Ben Youngs moved them 30-16 ahead after an hour.

Prop Sekope Kepu burst through for a try in a rare Australian attack but their hopes of an unlikely comeback disappeared with a harsh yellow card for winger Dane Haylett-Petty for a late tackle.

Joseph capped England's win off with his second try after intercepting a David Pocock pass.

