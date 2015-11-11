HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 11 Stuart Lancaster resigned as England coach on Wednesday in the wake of the host nation's dismal World Cup campaign.
An RFU statement said Lancaster, in charge since 2012, had "stepped down by mutual consent".
England failed to reach the knockout phase after pool stage defeats by Wales and Australia.
(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Ken Ferris)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.