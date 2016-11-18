LONDON Nov 18 Teimana Harrison will start as flanker in the England side which will see four changes for the match against Fiji at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 24-year-old is the only change in the England pack that beat South Africa 37-21 last weekend - their 10th in succession under coach Eddie Jones.

"We've picked a side we believe can beat Fiji," said England head coach Eddie Jones.

Fiji-born Semesa Rokoduguni will win his second cap.

All of England's injury doubts, Billy Vunipola, Nathan Hughes and Elliot Daly, have been included in the match-day squad.

England team: 15. Alex Goode (Saracens, 14. Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), 12. Owen Farrell (Saracens) 11. Elliot Daly (Wasps), 10. George Ford (Bath), 9. Ben Youngs (Leicester), 1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens), 2. Dylan Hartley (captain, Northampton Saints), 3. Dan Cole (Leicester), 4. Joe Launchbury (Wasps), 5. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), 6. Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), 7. Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), 8. Billy Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: 16. Jamie George (Saracens), 17. Joe Marler (Harlequins), 18. Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), 19. Charlie Ewels (Bath), 20. Nathan Hughes (Wasps), 21. Danny Care (Harlequins), 22. Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), 23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs). (Reporting by Neil Robinson)