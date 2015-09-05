LONDON, Sept 5 Ireland's decision to select only two scrumhalves in their Rugby World Cup squad was made to look even riskier on Saturday when first choice Conor Murray was knocked out and will have to undergo concussion protocols before being allowed to play again.

Murray, one of Ireland's key men, was left unconscious after a collision early in Saturday's 21-13 Twickenham defeat to England and though he was able to walk off the pitch unaided, the new welfare measures in place mean he will have to pass a series of tests to show he is not suffering any ill-effects.

If he were to be ruled out of Ireland's opening game then coach Joe Schmidt would have just Eoin Reddan as a recognised scrumhalf, with flyhalf Ian Madigan likely to provide cover.

"Conor went through all the head injury assessments successfully, but because he was knocked down it was pertinent to leave him off the pitch so he sat it out," Schmidt told reporters after Murray suffered his third concussion in a year.

"He'll go through the return to play protocols which should see him fully fit for the start of the World Cup.

"It was a relief for us to see him quite perky and trying to encourage the doctor to leave him out there. But one of the good things in the modern game is he's removed from the pitch and stays off the pitch. Going back 10 or 15 years he probably would have just played on."

There was precious little good news elsewhere for Schmidt as his team fell to their second successive defeat after being outplayed in every department.

"The score probably flattered us a bit with them having two tries disallowed," said the coach.

"We couldn't get the ball in the first 25 minutes, they really had us under the hammer and went through long periods of possession and only our scrum enabled us to hang in there.

"Getting back to 15-12 reflected a bit of the spirit in the side."

"I don't think there's too much panic from us but there is an anxiety. Do we have the firepower to foot it when the big teams come to play?

"I think we've done enough over the past two years to show that we can get those results." (Editing by: Toby Davis)