LONDON Nov 20 Australian Eddie Jones has been appointed coach of the England rugby team on a four-year contract starting in December, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

The 55-year-old former Wallabies and Japan coach replaces Stuart Lancaster, who stepped down in the wake of the hosts' pool-stage exit from the World Cup, and is the first foreign coach to lead England. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford)