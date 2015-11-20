* Australian leaves South Africa's Stormers after three weeks

* Signs four-year deal

* Appointment likely to signal the end for captain Robshaw (adds detail, background, byline)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Nov 20 Australian Eddie Jones has been appointed as the first foreign coach of the England rugby team on a contract taking him through the 2019 World Cup, the Rugby Football Union said on Friday.

The 55-year-old former Australia and Japan coach replaces Stuart Lancaster, who stepped down in the wake of the hosts' pool-stage exit from the World Cup.

South Africa's Western Province had earlier paved the way for the announcement by releasing Jones from a three-year contract he had just signed to take over as coach of the Cape Town-based Stormers Super Rugby side.

"The opportunity to take the reins in possibly the world's most high-profile international rugby job doesn't come along every day... and I feel fortunate to be given the opportunity," Jones said in a news release.

"I'm now looking forward to working with the RFU and the players to move beyond the disappointment England suffered at the World Cup and hope to build a new team that will reflect the level of talent that exists within the English game.

"I believe the future is bright for England."

Jones's stock rose to unprecedented levels after he led traditional lightweights Japan to a stunning upset of former world champions South Africa at the recent Rugby World Cup.

He had previously coached Australia to the final of the 2003 World Cup and been an advisor to the South Africa team that won the 2007 edition.

"We are confident Eddie can build on the strong foundations already laid, with this talented group of players largely remaining together through to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan and beyond," RFU chief executive Ian Ritche said.

Jones told reporters last week he was committed to the Stormers despite media speculation linking him with the England job, but admitted he found the lure of London too great after only three weeks in his new role.

"When I was appointed at Western Province there was no vacancy within the RFU and I never envisaged this opportunity to come forward," he said.

"So while I am excited about the opportunity to coach England I'm very disappointed to be leaving the Stormers."

Jones will hold a news conference at Twickenham later on Friday when he will questioned about the future of Lancaster's three remaining assistants -- Graham Rowntree, Andy Farrell and Mike Catt.

It is expected that all three will follow Lancaster out of the door as Jones brings in his own team.

Former England captain Steve Borthwick, who was Jones's forwards coach for Japan, has just started a new assistant coach role with English club Bristol but will probably be approached.

On the pitch there are likely to be changes too, with captain Chris Robshaw highly likely to be axed.

Writing a column ahead of England's World Cup defeat by Australia, Jones described Robshaw as "an outstanding club player but at international level he just doesn't have that point of difference. He carries OK, he tackles OK, but he's not outstandingly good in any area."

Jones' first game in charge will be against Scotland in Edinburgh on Feb. 6, as England seek to end a run of four successive second-place finishes in the Six Nations championship.