LONDON, April 15 Some members of England's grand slam-winning team are under-performing for their clubs and could miss this year's tour of Australia, coach Eddie Jones said on Friday.

England won the Six Nations grand slam last month for the first time since 2003 after Jones took over from Stuart Lancaster following the team's disappointing World Cup last year.

"Personally I've been disappointed in three or four players who have gone back (to their clubs) and played quite poorly," Jones told the BBC.

"Those players have put their tour place to Australia in jeopardy."

Jones believes complacency could have caused the dip in form.

"Some might have little injuries, and some of them have agents or the media in their ear telling them how good they are," the Australian added.

"They have just got too far ahead of themselves."

Jones stressed the need for the team to keep improving if they are to consistently challenge the southern hemisphere powers.

"We should be happy, but we have also got to be quite aware that we have got to keep improving," Jones said.

"Some of the players have been told directly, some of them have been told through other sources. But they will get the message."

Jones also said New Zealand-born centre Ben Te'o, a former rugby league player, could make the tour squad after agreeing to join Worcester next season from Irish club Leinster.

"If he is eligible then he is definitely in contention because he's a good player," Jones said. "He can carry through the line, he can pass, he's a good defender."

England play three tests against Australia starting in Brisbane on June 11. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Toby Davis)