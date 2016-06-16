MELBOURNE, June 16 Australia know they have a "potential issue" at the set-piece following their defeat in Brisbane and have selected their team for the second test in Melbourne accordingly, England coach Eddie Jones said on Thursday.

Australia were well beaten in the scrum in the 39-28 loss at Lang Park, with loosehead Scott Sio dominated by Dan Cole and eventually sin-binned after conceding a number of penalties.

Australia coach Michael Cheika has changed both props from the starting side in Brisbane and brought in ACT Brumbies lock Sam Carter to try to straighten the set piece as the Wallabies look to stave off a first series defeat by England on home soil.

Cheika has stuck with his tactic of employing two specialist openside flankers in the back row, however, with Sean McMahon to start at number eight in place of the injured David Pocock.

The dual openside gambit paid dividends at last year's World Cup but Pocock and number seven Michael Hooper's influence was largely negated by England's abrasive forwards at Lang Park.

McMahon will also concede plenty of weight to beefy England counterpart Billy Vunapola.

Australian Jones, who has kept his forwards unchanged from Brisbane, said there were no secrets about how the Wallabies wanted to play and delivered a back-handed compliment to his former Randwick team mate Cheika.

"They're a good unstructured team," Jones told reporters in Melbourne.

"They've picked a team that reflects that. That's how they want to play, they want to play the ball wide and want to keep the ball away from set-piece. They know they've got a potential issue in that area.

"I don't know how McMahon will go, I know how Billy will go, he's ready to play the game of his life."

Although England scored a record points tally against the Wallabies in their first win at Lang Park last week, the home side scored four tries to the tourists' three, prompting Jones to berate his team's defence.

But the Australian said his team had enjoyed a "fantastic" preparation leading into the Melbourne test and had fixed their defensive shortcomings from Brisbane.

"We've just got to defend better and we will," he said.

"We feel like we've rectified some of the issues we've had in defence and we'll defend better than last week." (Editing by Toby Chopra)