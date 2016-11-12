LONDON Nov 12 Eddie Jones played down his achievement in becoming the first England coach to win his first 10 games in charge after their comprehensive 37-21 victory over South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday.

The Australian remains unbeaten since taking over a team in disarray last December, delivering their first Six Nations grand slam since 2003 and an unprecedented 3-0 away series victory over Australia.

On Saturday, his team laid another bogey by beating South Africa for the first time in 12 games and 10 years.

Yet while accepting that England deserved credit, he dismissed his personal coaching landmark with a reference to their next Twickenham opponents, Fiji.

"I'll be more pleased when we play better against Fiji next week," said Jones, whose unbeaten 10-match run has seen his team score 302 points and 31 tries

"After 10 years, it's fantastic to get the win but we get only a pass mark."

Even that assessment represents praise from Jones, who has consistently downplayed each new landmark for his team in a year that could end with 13 straight wins if they beat Fiji, Argentina and Australia at Twickenham over the next three weeks.

On Saturday, Jones was particularly unhappy about the six penalties England conceded in the first 20 minutes, which allowed South Africa to build a 9-7 lead.

"They came at us hard and we gave away a lot of penalties. We should never give away an offside penalty, we need to trust our defence. You don't get away with that in international rugby. We've got work to do.

"There was good leadership by Dylan (Hartley), Owen (Farrell), Billy (Vunipola). They identified the spaces we needed to attack."

Jones was also pleased with Elliot Daly's first start for England. The 24-year-old Wasps centre looked completely at home on a ground where he won schoolboy honours five years earlier, and played a significant part in England's first two tries.

On 10 minutes, his decoy run created the space for Jonny May to finish off a fine England move and then, on 35 minutes, his booming downfield kick created the mayhem in South Africa's defence that led to Courtney Lawes' touchdown.

"He did really well, he's got the ability to make outside breaks, that left-foot kick and it gives you another attacking weapon," said Jones.

Ben Youngs was another standout performer behind the scrum, fooling Pieter-Steph du Toit with two perfect dummies that led to tries for George Ford and Owen Farrell.

"Ben is going in the right direction and has potential to be one of the best halfbacks in the world," said Jones. (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Ian Chadband)