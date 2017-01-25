LONDON Jan 25 England coach Eddie Jones arrived at the official launch of the Six Nations championship on Wednesday looking like he had been getting a little too involved in their warm weather training as he sported a large bandage over a cut and black eye.

However, the official explanation for the injury was a little more mundane as the Australian was said to have fallen in his bathroom at home.

Jones will no doubt be questioned more closely on the incident later on Wednesday when he faces the media at the Hurlingham Club in West London.

He was accompanied at the launch by hooker Dylan Hartley, who has been confirmed as captain and is set to start England's opener with France on Feb. 4 despite not playing a match since being banned for a high tackle in a club game last December.

Jones, who oversaw a perfect year of 13 wins having taken over from Stuart Lancaster, is seeking a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam.