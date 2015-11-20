LONDON Nov 20 A month after talking up the abilities of Steffon Armitage, new England coach Eddie Jones has slammed the door on the flanker's prospects by backing his new employer's ban on overseas-based players representing the country.

Hours after his appointment as England's first foreign coach, Australian Jones held court at Twickenham where his view on the Rugby Football Union's (RFU) much-criticised ban on overseas players was one of the first questions he faced.

"To play for England you have to play in the Premiership so I'm happy with what I've got," Jones told a news conference, suppressing something of a wry smile.

When he was reminded of his column during the Rugby World Cup praising Toulon's Armitage, a former European player of the year, and saying fellow open-side flanker and England captain Chris Robshaw was "not outstanding in any area" Jones was happy to change his view.

"I wasn't head coach of England then, I was writing a column. I was probably being a bit naughty," he said.

"You always have a bit of a view when you're outside the tent. I've had long chats with (RFU CEO) Ian (Ritchie) and I understand the situation.

"I had two stints at Saracens. When you get to the other side of the fence you have a view -- and then you think that view is right.

"We have a good relationship with the clubs and we want to make it better. For the national team to do well we need the Premiership clubs to play good rugby.

"All players are starting on zero, there is always an opportunity to change things." (Editing by Ken Ferris)