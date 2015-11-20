LONDON Nov 20 Australian Eddie Jones was named England coach on Friday and though his arrival has been welcomed by many, others are less impressed that the world's biggest and richest union have felt the need to appoint a foreign coach for the first time.

Following is some reaction to the appointment.

Clive Woodward, England's 2003 World Cup-winning coach.

"For the first time in seven years England will actually have a coach in charge who has enjoyed success as a head coach. That is very positive and Eddie has my total support.

"Perhaps it does need an Australian to remind us what England rugby is all about. I am already looking forward to his first selection, which will be a lot harder than he thinks because for the first time in his career he will have a whole variety of choices. This could be a very exciting period for England.

"But I do wish the RFU's CEO Ian Ritchie had taken his time and considered some of our top Premiership coaches - in particular Rob Baxter at Exeter, Northampton's Jim Mallinder and Dean Ryan at Worcester - who I believe could do the job."

Will Greenwood, England World Cup-winning centre.

"I'm very, very optimistic that England have got a very good, experienced coach and now time will tell what he wants to do with his coaching staff.

"Probably in about six months', 12 months' time, when some of his work is coming to fruition, he'll probably call (former England coach) Stuart Lancaster -- he may have already rung him -- and say thank you for this squad.

"He's got a 23, 24-year-old average age, 25 to 30 caps a man, with four years to go until Japan. I think he's landed a pretty plum gig."

Rod Kafer, former Australia back coached by Jones

"I know what Eddie is after and many of the players who represented England at the World Cup are not the sort Eddie would pick. There will be a definite shift in philosophy.

"Give him access and control over those players, which is not easy in the English system, and in two to three years he will change the way the team play."

Bob Dwyer, Australia's 1991 World Cup-winning coach

"He will turn things around for England."

David Campese, Australian World Cup-winning winger

"The whole idea about rugby is that you get people who play for your country, who come through the system and you want them to come through to the national job and pass on their experience.

"It obviously shows that after the World Cup you guys are lost. You've got all the money in the world and all the players and you've still got no idea how to play the game.

"Where is your structure? Where are your young coaches who want to be the best in the world? It looks you are desperate, and you just go out and pay the money for somebody who you think will help you."

Sean Fitzpatrick, former New Zealand captain

"I'd like to see an English influence in his coaching set-up. It's important he has coaches around him who know the English style.

"Eddie hasn't coached here for quite some time; he needs coaches who know the players. Maybe this is what England should have done years ago, bringing in an experienced manager and surrounding them with English people to bring them up to speed and hopefully take the team forward in the years to come."

Dean Ryan, ex-England forward and Worcester director of rugby

"The message I hear from inside the game is that he polarises opinion.

"I've spoken to a South African World Cup winner who thought he was outstanding and said he revolutionised their backs play, gave great support and clarity to individual players and was fundamental to their success.

"Then there is the international who played for him at Saracens who felt he had a preconceived idea of what the players were capable of and refused to move beyond that, which made the players feel inhibited and unhappy.

"Depending on who you speak to, you hear he was fantastic or he was horrendous. There's very little in between."