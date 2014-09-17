LONDON, Sept 17 The Rugby Football Union has apologised for causing offence with its decision to use the Victoria Cross as part of England's new kit.

An image of the medal, which is the highest award for gallantry that armed forces from Britain and the Commonwealth can receive, is replicated on the new jerseys, which cost 90 pounds ($150) each.

Charities including the Victoria Cross Trust had criticised the design as disrespectful and inappropriate.

"We would like to apologise to those who may have taken offence with our new kit," the RFU said in a statement on Wednesday. "It was certainly never our intention to cause this.

"We are huge supporters of our service personnel and respect and value their support for England.

"We have a longstanding relationship with the Royal British Legion, supporting their poppy appeal at the relevant Twickenham international every year, and have helped raise over 2 million pounds for them and for other service charities such as Help for Heroes.

"We will be contacting the Victoria Cross Trust and the Victoria Cross and George Cross Association to see how we can also support their worthwhile work going forwards."

($1 = 0.6129 British Pounds)

