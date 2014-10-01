LONDON Oct 1 England underined its confidence in Stuart Lancaster on Wednesday, awarding the head rugby coach a new contract to 2020.

Lancaster's coaching team -- Forwards Coach Graham Rowntree, Backs Coach Andy Farrell and Attacking Skills Coach Mike Catt -- have also been contracted to the end of the 2019-20 season.

"We are lucky to have a talented, committed and passionate coaching group," Rugby Football Union chief executive Ian Ritchie said.

"Coaching at international level is unique in that the time Stuart and the coaches have with the players is limited, and in that regard it requires a special and stable coaching team.

"We therefore felt it important to secure their long-term future and we believe this is entirely the right decision for the future of England Rugby."

