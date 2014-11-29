LONDON Nov 29 England are widely considered to have blown the 1991 World Cup by switching from the forward-based approach in the final against Australia so, after Saturday's win over the Wallabies, their fans will be hoping they stick with what they do best.

Coach Stuart Lancaster has laudably tried to introduce more devil to England's play over the last year or so but, probably lacking enough backline quality to bring those plans to fruition, the results have been underwhelming.

On Saturday his team returned to what they do best and, on the back of a monumental display by the forwards, beat Australia 26-17 to end the autumn series on a high.

Their scrum was crushingly dominant and their formidable rolling maul had the Twickenham fans out of their seats and roaring.

"We played intelligently today, kicking at the right time, turning them and using our set-piece," Lancaster told reporters.

"The scrum was excellent, as was the maul. But that was the game today - you have to play rugby in different ways."

England's lineout is statistically the best of all the test nations this year while their scrum set up both Ben Morgan's tries on Saturday.

It was all the more impressive for the fact that England were missing no fewer than six injured British and Irish Lions forwards and the emergence of the likes of George Kruis, Matt Mullan and Kieran Brookes has been one of the real plus-points of the autumn series that brought two wins and two defeats.

Allied to the pack's dominance, England's tactical kicking was far better than in the defeats by New Zealand and South Africa, with flyhalf George Ford having an excellent game in his second start.

"The forwards created the platform but you should remember of the 26 tries we've scored this year 21 have come from the backs," Lancaster said.

"We've got a good pack but we're not just a set-piece side, because we're bound to run up against scrums that'll match us."

Lancaster said the series had answered a lot of questions but insisted the victory would have no bearing on the next occasion his side face Australia, in the pool stage of next year's World Cup.

"It really doesn't, the tournament will look after itself," he said. "We still have a lot to do and our planning is about getting better for our next game - Wales on a Friday night in the Millennium in the Six Nations." (Editing by Rex Gowar)