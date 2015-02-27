BAGSHOT England Feb 27 Nobody in the England and Ireland camps will countenance any talk of Sunday's clash being a Six Nations decider but to everyone else, whoever emerges victorious in Dublin will be installed as red hot title favourites.

The only teams to have won their first two games meet in a mouth-watering Sunday afternoon showdown, though anyone expecting a feast of running rugby is likely to be disappointed.

Both sides will probably concentrate on eliminating the errors that have clouded their opening games while working hard to close down the opposition's danger men.

England have won their last three Six Nations clashes with Ireland, as well as a 2011 World Cup warmup, turning the tide that had brought seven defeats in their previous eight meetings.

However, since their 13-10 Twickenham loss a year ago, Joe Schmidt's side have won nine straight matches, lifting the 2014 Six Nations title as well taking the scalps of Australia and South Africa in November.

"It's one of those games that everybody looks forward to," England coach Stuart Lancaster told reporters on Friday after naming a team that included winger Jack Nowell and fullback Alex Goode as the only changes to the starting side that beat Wales and Italy.

"Ireland have a fantastic recent record and are in good form," Lancaster said.

"There are nine British and Irish Lions probably going to be in their starting 15 and that shows the quality they have.

"They have two very experienced halfbacks, they have various attacking strategies and their kicking game has improved.

"It was very close at Twickenham and they've improved since then -- but so have we and we have beaten them the last three times."

After Sunday England have Twickenham games against Scotland and France while Ireland travel to Wales and Scotland.

But as for the prospects of going one better that his three successive Six Nations second places, Lancaster was strictly staying in the moment.

"We are not looking beyond Sunday and I'm sure Ireland won't be either," he said. "We've got two home games to come, Ireland have two away but we'll both think about that on Monday."

England will travel later on Friday and Lancaster said he is more than happy for the squad to soak up the atmosphere of a Dublin Six Nations weekend -- if not with the same Guinness-based approach of most of the fans.

"We know what's coming," he said. "It's an intimidating place to go but great for the players and we are all really looking forward to it."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)