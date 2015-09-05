LONDON, Sept 5 Stuart Lancaster will make the short trip to watch Fiji play Canada at the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday in far greater heart than two weeks ago after England responded to their Paris horror show with an impressive defeat of Ireland.

On top from the start and showing just the attitude that the home fans demanded as the World Cup looms, England scored two excellent tries through wingers Jonny May and Anthony Watson and had another May effort chalked off for a forward pass.

Ireland rallied early in the second half but England kept their control and discipline and two late penalties by replacement flyhalf Owen Farrell completed a confidence-boosing 21-12 success.

"We really wanted to improve on that France performance and we did and it is a great building block for us," Lancaster, whose side face Fiji in their World Cup opener at Twickenham on Sept. 18, told reporters.

"The set-piece was good, our field position was good and we closed the game out well and restricted Ireland's opportunities."

England were better all over the pitch than in their dire display in Paris and the forwards looked far more aggressive than in either of the games against the French.

The new midfield partnership of Brad Barritt and Jonathan Joseph was remarkably successful given that they had played together for only a few minutes previously while halfbacks Ben Youngs and George Ford were sharp.

It was the wingers, however, who really caught the eye.

Watson's footwork was superb in the home win against France but he impressed with his aerial prowess on Saturday, leaping above the normally spring-heeled Simon Zebo to catch Ford's crossfield kick for England's second try.

May showed another side to his game as the fastest man in the Premiership decided to go through rather than round British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Bowe, smashing him into the ground.

"The outside backs really delivered, not just in their finishing but also in dealing with Ireland's aerial threat," said Lancaster, who dropped May for the Six Nations but seems to have pencilled him ahead of Jack Nowell for a starting slot.

"I thought Jonny May was excellent. Ireland are so smart in their kicking game -- sometimes he was up and sometimes back -- they rarely found grass in the back field."

Lancaster has less than two weeks to further fine-tune his side for the tournament opener at "Fortress Twickenham", with stiffer tests against Wales and Australia to come in a tough and fascinating pool battle. (Editing by Martyn Herman)