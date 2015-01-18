LONDON Jan 18 Courtney Lawes, one of England's key forwards, will miss the start of the Six Nations Championship after he undergoes surgery on an injured ankle on Monday.

Northampton rugby director Jim Mallinder said the 25-year-old Saints lock was set to miss the "first few weeks" of the tournament, which could mean Lawes being sidelined not just for England's opening game with Wales on Feb. 6 but also the Italy match on Feb. 14.

It is a blow for England to lose their 36-times capped powerhouse, as they are already without Wasps lock Joe Launchbury for the whole tournament as he continues his rehabilitation from neck surgery.

Mallinder, talking to reporters after Northampton's 20-9 European Champions Cup victory over the Ospreys in Swansea on Sunday, explained Lawes suffered the injury during Northampton's match with Leicester just before Christmas. He has not played since.

"He will be going in for a little operation on Monday," said Mallinder. "He has got a little bit of bone that he just needs clearing out, so he is going to miss the first few weeks of the Six Nations.

"It is just a little bit of bone that chipped off in the Leicester game.

"He would be expected to get back (playing) while the Six Nations is still going on.

"He would be expected to get back (playing) while the Six Nations is still going on.

"It is a blow for us because we haven't got him for next week (when Northampton play Racing Metro in their European Champions Cup group decider) and it is a blow for him and England because he is a key player."