LONDON Jan 21 Leicester Tigers may be enduring an indifferent season on the pitch but they are prospering off it with a record number of season tickets sold this season, the Premiership club said on Wednesday.

Two weeks after announcing plans for an eight million pounds ($12.09 million) redevelopment of their ageing Welford Road ground, the 10-times English champions said they now have over 15,000 season ticket holders, a club record.

"That support gives us the confidence to pursue our development plans for Welford Road stadium," Tigers chief executive Simon Cohen said in a statement.

"With the new European competitions, new broadcast deals and a home World Cup later this year, this is an exciting time for rugby in England and, as always, we want to see Leicester Tigers at the forefront of the game."

The Tigers are sixth in the Premiership and second in Pool 3 in the European Rugby Champions Cup, needing a win at Ulster in their final group match to stand a chance of reaching the quarter-finals.

Their 24,000 capacity stadium was not selected to host any World Cup matches as Wales and England host the tournament from September, with games in Leicester being played at Premier League soccer club Leicester City's King Power Stadium.

