March 16 Wales coach Warren Gatland says England loosehead prop Joe Marler's "gypsy boy" barb at Wales prop Samson Lee was "just a bit of banter" and wants to move on from the incident.

Six Nations disciplinary authorities are still deciding whether to lodge a formal complaint against Marler after he called Lee a "gypsy boy" during England's 25-21 win over the Welsh at Twickenham on Saturday.

Marler apologised to Lee at halftime but his remark was picked up by referee Craig Joubert's microphone.

England coach Eddie Jones warned the player about his conduct and Gatland said the matter should now be closed.

"It was just a bit of banter, as far as I am concerned. And that's the way that Samson said it" Gatland told British media.

"Joe said to him at halftime it was just a bit of fun and Samson has no issue. Fifteen or 20 years ago, those things were sorted out with fists and stuff.

"Look, we don't want to make a massive issue out of it. Let's put it to bed. It was just one of those things, a little bit of banter and we've accepted that. We've accepted the apology and just move on." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)