LONDON, March 16 England prop Joe Marler will not be punished for striking an opponent during the Six Nations victory over Wales, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

A disciplinary committee found that he did hit Welsh prop Rob Evans early in the game on Saturday but decided not to sanction him.

"The disciplinary committee found that the offending would not have warranted a red card and so imposed no sanction," it said in a statement.

Marler could play in England's final match against France on Saturday, although he may still face action for calling Wales prop Samson Lee "gypsy boy" in the same game.

The 25-year-old apologised to Lee who accepted that the comment was "banter".

England coach Eddie Jones and Wales counterpart Warren Gatland have been criticised for using the same word to describe Marler's comments. Gatland has apologised.

England clinched the Six Nations title when France lost to Scotland on Sunday and they are seeking to complete a first grand slam since 2003 in Paris. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)