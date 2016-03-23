LONDON, March 23 England prop Joe Marler has been summoned to appear before a World Rugby misconduct hearing for comments he made to Samson Lee of Wales during this month's Six Nations match.

Six Nations Rugby said last week that no action would be taken action against Marler after he called the Wales prop "gypsy boy" at Twickenham on March 12.

However, World Rugby decided to take a different stance on Wednesday.

"World Rugby is of the view that the comments amount to misconduct and/or a breach of the code of conduct under World Rugby Regulation 20 and should have been considered by an independent process," it said in a statement.

"In the absence of such a process by Six Nations Rugby, World Rugby is exercising its right to take appropriate action before an independent judicial committee.

"Details will be announced in due course and the player is free to continue playing in the interim," the statement read.

England won all five of their matches in the Six Nations Championship that concluded last weekend. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Toby Davis)