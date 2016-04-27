LONDON, April 27 Harlequins prop Joe Marler is free to play in next month's Challenge Cup final after receiving a two-week suspension for foul play against Grenoble.

Marler could have been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of kicking Grenoble hooker Arnaud Heguy while he was on the ground in Quins' 30-6 European Challenge Cup semi-final victory on April 22.

The England prop accepted he had committed an act of foul play but a European Professional Club Rugby disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday determined his offence was at the lower end of the scale and reduced Marler's suspension accordingly.

The offence occurred in Marler's first game since serving a two-match ban for calling Wales forward Samson Lee "Gypsy boy" in the Six Nations.

Marler will now miss Quins' final two Premiership games but will be available for the May 13 Challenge Cup final at the Grand Stade de Lyon and England's international with Wales at Twickenham on May 29. (Reporting by Neil Robinson, Editing by Ken Ferris)