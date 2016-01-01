LONDON Jan 1 England wing Jonny May requires surgery on a knee injury sustained playing for Gloucester last week and his participation in the Six Nations championship now looks doubtful.

"Jonny has suffered a pretty significant knee injury that requires surgery," the club's head coach David Humphreys told the Gloucester Citizen.

"He's seeing a specialist on Tuesday and based on the outcome of that we will have a much clearer picture of what needs to be done."

May, one of the fastest players in the game, became a regular under Stuart Lancaster and started all of England's World Cup games.

He was likely to retain his berth under new coach Eddie Jones but now faces a long spell on the sidelines after sustaining the injury during Gloucester's 39-39 draw with Harlequins at Twickenham on Dec. 27.

England start their Six Nations campaign away to Scotland on Feb. 6 and visit Italy the following weekend. (Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)