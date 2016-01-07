Jan 7 England wing Jonny May will miss the Six Nations Championship after being sidelined for the rest of the rugby season because of knee surgery.

The 25-year-old injured ligaments while playing for Gloucester against Harlequins in the Premiership last month.

"Following an operation on his left knee on Tuesday, Jonny May will be ruled out for the remainder of the 2015-16 campaign," Gloucester said on their Twitter account on Thursday.

May was a member of England's 2015 World Cup squad and has 19 caps.

The Six Nations Championship starts next month. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)