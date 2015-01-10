Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Jan 9 England number eight Ben Morgan could be doubtful for the Six Nations after being carried off and given oxygen during Gloucester's dramatic 24-23 win over Saracens in the Premiership at Kingsholm on Friday.
The 25-year-old, who has 27 caps and was one of England's best players during the autumn tests, injured his left leg early in the second half of a nail-biting match won by James Hook's 50-metre penalty in stoppage time.
England's Six Nations campaign begins with a trip to Wales on Feb. 6 with Morgan a major doubt amid British media reports that he may have suffered a fracture.
"When you see someone coming off on a stretcher it's never a good sign," Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"All I know at this stage is it's a lower leg injury, I'm not sure of the extent. That's something we will probably not know until a medical review tomorrow and then see a specialist as early as we can next week."
Referee JP Doyle stopped the game after Morgan was tackled just short of the Saracens line and the player was treated for several minutes before being carried off the field. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.