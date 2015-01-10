LONDON Jan 10 England number eight Ben Morgan is likely to miss the entire Six Nations campaign after fracturing his left leg in Gloucester's 24-23 win over Saracens in the Premiership on Friday.

The 25-year-old Morgan, who was carried off in the second half and given oxygen, had surgery on Saturday with Gloucester confirming the player had fractured his lower left leg.

He will "commence an appropriate rehabilitation programme for this type of injury over the coming weeks", Gloucester said on their website (www.gloucesterrugby.co.uk) on Saturday.

Morgan, who has 27 caps, was one of England's most consistent players during the autumn tests. England's Six Nations campaign begins with a trip to Wales on Feb. 6. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by John O'Brien)