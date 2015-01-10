Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
LONDON Jan 10 England number eight Ben Morgan is likely to miss the entire Six Nations campaign after fracturing his left leg in Gloucester's 24-23 win over Saracens in the Premiership on Friday.
The 25-year-old Morgan, who was carried off in the second half and given oxygen, had surgery on Saturday with Gloucester confirming the player had fractured his lower left leg.
He will "commence an appropriate rehabilitation programme for this type of injury over the coming weeks", Gloucester said on their website (www.gloucesterrugby.co.uk) on Saturday.
Morgan, who has 27 caps, was one of England's most consistent players during the autumn tests. England's Six Nations campaign begins with a trip to Wales on Feb. 6. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by John O'Brien)
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.