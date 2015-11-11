Nov 11 Factbox on some of the possible contenders to succeed Stuart Lancaster as England's next rugby union head coach (with latest odds from bookmaker William Hill in brackets):

Rob Baxter (5-1)

Has established Exeter Chiefs as a force in the English Premiership since their promotion in 2010. Baxter, a player with Exeter for 14 years, assisted Lancaster during England's tour to Argentina in 2013 but last month said he intended to honour his contract with Exeter.

Mike Ford (5-1)

Head coach of Bath, who were beaten Premiership finalists last season, and father of England flyhalf George Ford. Has previous experience in the national set-up as a defence coach.

Jake White (5-1)

South African who won the World Cup with the Springboks in 2007 and has been linked with the England job on several occasions. Currently coach of Montpellier in France, White told British media last month he would be interested in the job.

Eddie Jones (6-1)

Highlighted his credentials with Japan at this year's World Cup, masterminding the shock opening victory over South Africa and two other pool stage wins.

Australian Jones guided the Wallabies to the 2003 World Cup final and was a technical adviser to 2007 winners South Africa. Now taking up a Super Rugby role with South Africa's Stormers.

Jim Mallinder (6-1)

In charge of Northampton Saints since 2007 and has international ambitions. Has previous experience in the England set-up with the under-21 and Saxon sides.

Nick Mallet (10-1)

Former South Africa and Italy head coach who was on England's shortlist four years ago. The RFU was forced to deny approaching Mallett before England's final World Cup game against Uruguay following reports that he had turned down an offer to replace Lancaster.

Other selected names:

Warren Gatland (12-1)

The New Zealander is under contract with Wales for another four years having announced he will step down after the 2019 World Cup. Has laughed off speculation linking him with the England job and would be a surprise if the former British and Irish Lions boss was appointed.

Michael Cheika (16-1)

Named World Rugby Coach of the Year after transforming Australia's fortunes and steering the Wallabies to the World Cup final which they lost to New Zealand. England are said to have sounded out the former Leinster and New South Wales Waratahs coach.

Clive Woodward (20-1)

The man who guided England to World Cup glory in 2003 has been linked with a director of rugby role but has said he has no interest in taking up such a position. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; Editing by Ken Ferris)