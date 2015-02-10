LONDON Feb 10 England lock Geoff Parling has been ruled out of Saturday's Six Nations game against Italy due to a knee injury, forwards' coach Graham Rowntree said on Tuesday.

Coach Stuart Lancaster is expected to name an unchanged side following the 21-16 opening win over Wales in Cardiff but Parling could have been called on to the replacements' bench.

"Geoff didn't complete training yesterday," Rowntree told reporters. "His knee is not quite right in terms of his graduated return to full running so he won't be in the mix for this weekend."

Prop David Wilson missed the Wales game with a neck problem which will also keep him out of the Italy match at Twickenham.

"We need to make sure we give it the right amount of time," Rowntree added. "It has taken a bit longer than anticipated, but it's not an issue." (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Toby Davis)