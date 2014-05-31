LONDON May 31 English rugby union's league champions since the competition began in the 1987-88 season: Season Winners 1987-88 Leicester 1988-89 Bath 1989-90 Wasps 1990-91 Bath 1991-92 Bath 1992-93 Bath 1993-94 Bath 1994-95 Leicester 1995-96 Bath 1996-97 Wasps 1997-98 Newcastle 1998-99 Leicester 1999-00 Leicester 2000-01 Leicester 2001-02 Leicester 2002-03 Wasps 2003-04 Wasps 2004-05 Wasps 2005-06 Sale 2006-07 Leicester 2007-08 Wasps 2008-09 Leicester 2009-10 Leicester 2010-11 Saracens 2011-12 Harlequins 2012-13 Leicester 2013-14 Northampton (Editing by: Mitch Phillips)